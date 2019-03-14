Badla box office collection Day 6: Amitabh-Taapsee film continues to mint money

Sujoy Ghosh’s latest directorial Badla continues to convert good word-of-mouth into footfall. Despite facing crucial weekdays, the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is holding its grip on the box office. The film has so far collected Rs 30.80 crore. It earned Rs 3.75 crore and Rs 3.85 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. With no big releases ahead, Badla is expected to mint money.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Twitter and wrote, “#Badla is displaying strong legs at the BO… Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 4 [Mon]… Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ Week 1, which is excellent… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 30.80 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.34 cr.”

Badla is a whodunnit that has managed to grab the attention not only of the audience but even the critics.

The film, which marks Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s second film after 2016 hit-flick Pink, received overwhelming reviews from critics.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubra Gupta gave 3 stars to the film and wrote, “Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Bachchan and Pannu, last seen together in Pink. Most of the film takes place within a room, with these two main characters constantly shifting positions, both physically and morally. As each layer comes off, with Bachchan persuading Sethi to ‘tell the truth, and nothing but the truth’, we are privy to a little more information.”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in significant roles.

The film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, hit screens on March 8.