Badla box office collection Day 5: Amitabh Bachchan starrer maintains a steady pace

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla has earned Rs 26.95 crore at the box office. The film released on March 8 and has collected an impressive amount at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Badla is very strong on Day 4… A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay… Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will prove beneficial… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 31.80 cr.”

Badla released alongside Captain Marvel and it looks like the big superhero release has affected the collections of the Taapsee Pannu starrer. Badla is also competing against Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal, which are both still doing considerably well at the box office.

Badla is the official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. This also marks the second collaboration of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The two had earlier worked together on the social drama Pink.

Badla also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in significant roles.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3 stars to the film and wrote, “Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Bachchan and Pannu, last seen together in Pink. Most of the film takes place within a room, with these two main characters constantly shifting positions, both physically and morally. As each layer comes off, with Bachchan persuading Sethi to ‘tell the truth, and nothing but the truth’, we are privy to a little more information.”