Badla box office Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu film maintains stronghold

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s on-screen pairing has worked yet again. Their recent film Badla is benefitting from strong word-of-mouth promotions, which is attracting footfall at theaters.

Advertising

The film had an impressive beginning to its box office journey with a total collection of Rs 23.20 crore in its opening weekend. In a tweet, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that Badla has surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Pink and 102 Not Out which stood at Rs 21.50 crore and Rs 16.65 crore, respectively.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan went live on Facebook from Red Chillies Entertainment page. He took the opportunity to thank the audience for the love they showered on Badla.

“I feel emotional with all the love that is flowing in for the film. When a film that tests your intelligence is appreciated, it feels very good. My character is a character that is very confident and smart. He cannot hide the truth, no matter what. This role, this film was a new experience for me,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan produced Badla under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about SRK as a producer. “Shah Rukh is the producer of the film. He was never on the sets. I am thankful for his confidence in us and our work. We saw him only during the promotions of the film. He is known as a marketing genius. Even Facebook live is his idea,” Big B said.

Sujoy Ghosh also expressed his joy over the response the film is garnering. He said, “I am extremely thrilled with the love from the audience for Badla. When audiences show this kind of faith in your product, it further helps directors like us to bring more such content on the big screen.”

Advertising

Not only the audience but Badla received good reviews from critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to the film. In her review, she mentioned, “Badla, an official remake of a Spanish murder mystery, pulls off a mostly gripping whodunit, something Bollywood rarely manages.”

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla hit screens on March 8.