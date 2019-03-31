Badla box office collection Day 22: Amitabh Bachchan starrer continues to battle it out

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, is continuing to fight it out at the box office. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 79.14 crore.

The film continues to earn money despite severe competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Junglee and Notebook.

Badla is Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s second collaboration after Pink. It is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets as The Invisible Guest).

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

This suspense thriller marks the third collaboration of Big B and director Sujoy Ghosh. The duo has previously worked together on Te3n and Aladdin.

Also, speculations are rife that the film might get remade in Tamil. Sources say that Trisha is being considered for Taapsee Pannu’s role.

Meanwhile, we hear G Dhananjayan, who bankrolled Jyotika’s Kaatrin Mozhi, is in talks with the makers to obtain the remake rights of the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same.