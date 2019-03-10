Badla box office collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu film gets a decent start

Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is garnering decent numbers at the box office. The film, released on March 8, earned Rs 5.94 crore on the day of its release.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a suspense thriller that will keep the audience engrossed till the end.

The story revolves around a young married entrepreneur (played by Taapsee) who gets into a soup when she finds herself locked in a hotel room next to her dead lover. She hires a renowned lawyer (played by Amitabh) to solve this mysterious case.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla is an official remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The suspense thriller has so far received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. Sadly, the film is also the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Soon after its release, the film was available for download on the infamous website.

The film also features Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul in significant roles. Amitabh and Taapsee reunite in this film after the 2016 social thriller film Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.