Badla box office collection Day 12: Taapsee Pannu film stays strong even on weekdays

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is continuing its winning box office run. Even on weekdays, this Sujoy Ghosh directorial is earning good money.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweed the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Badla is dominating the marketplace… Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Pink in Week 2 itself… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 59.77 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 70.52 cr.”

Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, and Tanveer Ghani make up the supporting cast of the film.

Badla is a thriller and a remake of Spanish film Contratiempo (released as The Invisible Guest among English-speaking audiences).

Advertising

Badla received positive critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars and wrote, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers.”

She added, “Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film. And Pannu, all nude make-up and strained face, starts settling down too. It is in this loosening up that the film becomes interesting, because obviously, things are not what they seem, and people are not who they say they are, and everyone has dark pasts and tawdry secrets.”