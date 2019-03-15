Badla box office collection Day 7: The Sujoy Ghosh directorial maintains a strong grip

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla is doing wonders at the box office. The total collection of the Sujoy Ghosh directorial stands at Rs 34.35 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Badla refuses to slow down… Maintains a solid grip on Day 6… Admirable trending on weekdays demonstrates the power of solid content… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 34.35 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 40.53 cr.”

Director Sujoy Ghosh on Thursday thanked the audience for showering so much love on his film Badla. He tweeted, “so much love for #Badla …. you have no idea how humbling this is. we make films for you. and this love is just super duper. thank you.”

Amitabh Bachchan too wrote about the success of Badla in his blog. The actor noted, “results and words of praise and reviews for the film Badla pour in .. its subtle and subdued .. as it should .. it is just merely the first day .. but does it really matter .. the choice of the sums that it interprets .. figures and stars and halves and striking glowers .. done and over .. that process of its making , lying awake till the morn to realise the strength of the written words for the performance to follow .. the time spent in understanding the camera the style of delivery the plot the desire of the director, the limitations of the movement .. all ..

“.. and the judgement be passed in a flash .. rightfully so .. one over what the next and when .. life here has been always the next day .. the next job the next opportunity…”

Badla released on March 8.