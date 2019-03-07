Badla box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan film to earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1

The hit churning trio – Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh are returning to enthrall movie buffs with their crime thriller Badla, which releases this Friday. The film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is an official remake of the Spanish hit The Invisible Guest (2016). Being a crime thriller, the film is expected to have a select audience and thus film trade analysts have predicted a decent start for the film at the ticket counters.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a Rs 3 crore opening day box office collection for Badla. He said, “It looks like an enticing thriller. Though it has good names like Amitabh (Bachchan) and Taapsee (Pannu) attached to it, I feel this kind of niche high-end thrillers are targeted at a specific audience which is the multiplex audience.”

He added, “The film is promoted as a thriller and has made the audience keen. I somehow feel this is a film which will work based on word of mouth. It may start decent but once the word of mouth comes into play, it might earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day at the box office.”

Asked what will pull the audience to the theaters for Badla, Johar said, “It will be driven by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Sujoy Ghosh also has a certain fan following for his kind of cinema and he has done quite well in the past, so people are expecting a good thriller this time as well.”

Last year, Senior Bachchan had a mixed run at the box office. While his film 102 Not Out which reunited him with Rishi Kapoor on the 70 mm screen after 27 years did decent business, Thugs Of Hindostan failed to impress the audience and critics alike. It failed miserably at the ticket counters. However, after watching the trailer of Badla, it seems the megastar is starting 2019 on a good note.

Badla might face some competition from MCU’s Captain Marvel which hits theaters in India this Friday.