Badla box office collection Day 18: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan film is still going strong

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s film Badla continues to remain strong at the box office despite new releases. Now in its fourth week, the film has garnered a total collection of Rs 74.79 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared in a tweet, “#Badla trends well in Weekend 3, despite reduction in screens/shows + a new opponent in cineplexes [#Kesari]… Nears ₹ 75 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 74.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 88.25 cr.”

Talking to PTI about the success of her films, Taapsee said, “I am a person about whom people are slowly trying to form an image through my films. I am slowly trying to gain confidence of the audience. The day it will be achieved then I can expect that my films will make noise before the release too. (For now) I have to rely on the content. I do feel due to the word of mouth, my films tend to penetrate more.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Badla 3 stars and wrote, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough.”