Badla box office collection Day 13: Taapsee-Amitabh film continues to remain first choice for moviegoers

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla are laughing all the way to the bank. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 62.37 crore. Even in its third week, the film holds a strong grip at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Badla remains the first choice of moviegoers… Shows fantastic hold on [second] Tue… On course to be a SUPER HIT… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 62.37 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 73.59 cr.”

Recently, Taapsee shared a photo on Instagram and expressed how overwhelmed she is by the response the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is getting.

“Sitting here in Johri and reading all your messages for #Badla fills my heart with so much gratitude! You have made this film a memorable one for all of us! Keep sending more n more love. I can never have enough of it!” Taapsee captioned the image.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan, who is the producer of the film, took to Twitter and wrote, “So glad people are loving #Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film!”

Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter, “This support from all the viewers of BADLA is not stopping .. ab kya karen (what to do) .. ! so I recorded the poem in my own voice and manner and here it is for you .. another honour and privilege.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “My gratitude knows no bounds .. thank you well-wishers and those that went to see our film BADLA .. some turn poets in response .. and I turn their narrator .. an honour!”

Manav Kaul, who played a crucial role in the film, tweeted, “Blessed to announce that we are officially a hit and is forecasted to do amazing into third week.”