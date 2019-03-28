Badla box office collection day 20: Going gets tough for Taapsee Pannu’s film

After more than 2 weeks, Taapsee Pannu’s film Badla is struggling at the box office. The film showed a decline in its box office collection on Tuesday. Badla, which collected Rs 1 crore on Monday, earned only Rs 90 lakhs on Tuesday, taking the total collection to Rs 76.69 crore.

Advertising

Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, is an official remake of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Apart from the audience, the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, has left even the critics impressed. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to the film.

“Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Bachchan and Pannu, last seen together in Pink. Most of the film takes place within a room, with these two main characters constantly shifting positions, both physically and morally. As each layer comes off, with Bachchan persuading Sethi to ‘tell the truth, and nothing but the truth’, we are privy to a little more information. The source remains Naina, but with each reveal, we are forced to examine the facts: who is telling the truth? What is the truth?”, Shubhra wrote in the review.

Advertising

She added, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough.”

Recently, during an interview, Taapsee Pannu said word-of-mouth promotion works well for her releases.

“I am a person about whom people are slowly trying to form an image through my films. I am slowly trying to gain confidence of the audience. The day it will be achieved then I can expect that my films will make noise before the release too. (For now) I have to rely on the content. I do feel due to the word-of-mouth, my films tend to penetrate more,” Taapsee told PTI in an interview.