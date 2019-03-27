Badla box office collection Day 19: Taapsee Pannu film continues to rake in the moolah

Now well into its third week, Badla is still strong at the box office. It has earned Rs 75.79 crore so far.

The murder mystery stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is a Hindi remake of Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Badla crosses ₹ 75 cr… All set to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Piku… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr. Total: ₹ 75.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 89.43 cr.”

Badla is about a woman Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) who is charged with murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her lawyer Badal. The movie received mostly positive reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers. Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film.”

She added, “And Pannu, all nude make-up and strained face, starts settling down too. It is in this loosening up that the film becomes interesting, because obviously, things are not what they seem, and people are not who they say they are, and everyone has dark pasts and tawdry secrets.”

Despite new releases that have threatened to oust it from theaters, the film, thanks to strong word-of-mouth, has remained strong.