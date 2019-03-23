Badla box office collection Day 15: Taapsee Pannu starrer is still a sturdy performer despite new releases

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla is a favourite among moviegoers. This Sujoy Ghosh directorial is still earning money in its third week. Despite new releases that have threatened to oust it from the theaters, the film, thanks to strong word-of-mouth, has remained strong.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Badla shows excellent hold in Week 2… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 67.32 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 79.44 cr.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 38 cr. Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr. Total: ₹ 67.32 cr. India biz. HIT.”

As one can see, there is only a minor drop in Badla’s business in its second week. It clearly has strong legs that might take it to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Badla received mostly positive reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers. Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film.”

She added, “And Pannu, all nude make-up and strained face, starts settling down too. It is in this loosening up that the film becomes interesting, because obviously, things are not what they seem, and people are not who they say they are, and everyone has dark pasts and tawdry secrets.”