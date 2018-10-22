Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is smooth sailing to the top spot

Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film is flying high.

Badhaai Ho is dominating the box office. Its three-day opening weekend collection so far is Rs 31.46 crore. The film stars Anshumann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. It is a comedy film and the story is about an unplanned pregnancy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the box office figures of Badhaai Ho. He wrote, “#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE… Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]… Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz… Eyes ₹ 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL.”

#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE… Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]… Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz… Eyes ₹ 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018

Badhaai Ho has received mostly positive reviews. The reception by the audience is good too and this is why the movie is earning much more than what was expected.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta said in her review, “What’s refreshing is the thing between Rao and Gupta: both emit the lived-in spousal awareness of the long-married couple which only sometimes bursts into flames. They are sheepish when outed yet dignified, and I liked that the decision of what-to-do-with-the-pregnancy stays with the wife. And that age has nothing to do with desire. The smiles Kaushik Seniors exchange could teach the young ‘uns, Khurrana and Malhotra, both efficient, a thing or two about getting it on. Yes, mummy and papa can.”

Badhaai Ho’s collection is expected to jump even further on Sunday, after which there will be a drop. Though considering how good the buzz is, that drop likely would not faze the makers and distributors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd