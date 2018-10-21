Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is sailing through untroubled waters

Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has earned Rs 18.96 crore till now.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The Amit Sharma directorial has earned Rs 18.96 crore till now. Badhaai Ho also stars Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Badhaai Ho. “#BadhaaiHo is on a winning streak… Is SUPERB on Day 2… Eclipses biz of *all films* in the marketplace [new + holdover titles]… Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. India biz… Expect BIGGER NUMBERS on Sat and Sun,” he wrote.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What’s refreshing is the thing between Rao and Gupta: both emit the lived-in spousal awareness of the long-married couple which only sometimes bursts into flames. They are sheepish when outed yet dignified, and I liked that the decision of what-to-do-with-the-pregnancy stays with the wife. And that age has nothing to do with desire. The smiles Kaushik Seniors exchange could teach the young ‘uns, Khurrana and Malhotra, both efficient, a thing or two about getting it on. Yes, mummy and papa can.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, a thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, is also running in theatres. Andhadhun is still doing well and making life difficult for newer films.

