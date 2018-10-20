Badhaai Ho box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film gets off to a flying start

Badhaai Ho box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film had a great start.

True to predictions, Badhaai Ho got off to a very impressive start at the box office. The film grossed Rs 7.29 crore on its first day. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The comedy film is about a family dealing with an unplanned pregnancy of an elderly couple.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first day’s figures. He wrote, “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START… Gets the advantage of partial holiday… Expected to score over the weekend… Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has been starring in movies with quirky plots and themes of late. He has also had a superb 2018 so far after having an impressive 2017. His thriller Andhadhun, which released earlier this month, is still taking home a huge amount of money every day.

Badhaai Ho has received positive reviews. The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta praised Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao’s performances. She concluded her review with, “What’s refreshing is the thing between Rao and Gupta: both emit the lived-in spousal awareness of the long-married couple which only sometimes bursts into flames. They are sheepish when outed yet dignified, and I liked that the decision of what-to-do-with-the-pregnancy stays with the wife. And that age has nothing to do with desire. The smiles Kaushik Seniors exchange could teach the young ‘uns, Khurrana and Malhotra, both efficient, a thing or two about getting it on. Yes, mummy and papa can.”

