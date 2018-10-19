Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 1: Anushmann Khurrana film to be the frontrunner this weekend

Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film is a firm favourite this weekend.

Badhaai Ho is Anshumann Khurrana’s second film this month after Andhadhun, a Sriram Raghavan thriller that also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. Badhai Ho bolsters Anshumann’s reputation of starring in films with an offbeat premise. It is about a family that is dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. It competes with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namastey England, and will likely outperform it.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film should earn Rs 6-7 crore. He says, “Badhaai Ho is a light comedy and it has a more effective trailer. It has got the movie buffs excited for the film. So, it has a higher chance of overpowering Namaste England in terms of box office numbers. It is expected to mint Rs 6-7 crore on the day of its release.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars. A part of her review read, “Badhaai Ho is fashioned as a comedy of manners, as it goes about showing us nosey neighbours and nasty relatives and garish weddings in the very middle-class society that the Kaushiks inhabit. And as long as the film is in the hands of the veterans, with Gupta coming up with a pitch-perfect performance as a loving wife, mother, dutiful daughter-in-law, while also being her own person, and Rao keeping in step with her, it works. We gasp just as they do when they hear the ‘good news’, we smile when we see the tender sizzle between the two: just for the fact of showing that parents can have sexual feelings for each other, Badhaai Ho needs to congratulated.”

