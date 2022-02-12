Badhaai Do has a slow start at the box office, mints less than Rs 2 crore on opening day

Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar released in theatres on Friday and received a slow start at the box office. The film, which deals with the concept of lavender marriages, opened to only about Rs 1.65 crore on its first day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, the evening shows demonstrated marginal improvement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote, “#BadhaaiDo records low numbers on Day 1… Select multiplexes of #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR contribute maximum to the total… Numbers improved towards evening shows… Needs to gather pace on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. #India biz.”

Bhumi Pednekar plays a PT teacher in the movie, while Rajkummar Rao plays a cop. The two are in love with other people of the same sex—but need to present themselves as a happily married couple in front of their families.

In a statement, Bhumi had said, “I’m really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India.”