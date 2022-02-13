Badhaai Do box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar movie collects Rs 4.37 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s recent release Badhaai Do opened to great reviews. However, its box office performance has not been as great as one would have pictured it to be. The film had a slow start on Friday with just Rs 1.65 crore. But on Saturday, which marked its day 2 at the box office, the film showed a jump. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the increase in box office figure ahead of Valentines Day is a “positive sign.” The film currently stands at the total collection of Rs 4.37 crore.

“”#BadhaaiDo jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign… Witnesses +64.85% growth… #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead… Biz should grow further today [Day 3]… #ValentinesDay [Mon, Day 4] should also benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 4.37 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh’s tweet read.

The film sees Bhumi Pednekar play a PT teacher, while Rajkummar Rao plays a cop. The two are in love with other people of the same sex—but need to present themselves as a happily married couple in front of their families.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 and a half star in her review. “The film goes on, coralling in other subjects. Amongst them is the deep desire to have children, the difficulties of adoption amongst people who are gay or lesbian: that these words are spoken out loud, by the leads, in a defiant act of ownership, is a good thing. But it takes almost the whole of 2.5 hours to do so, while sending Shardul and Sumi spinning off in other directions. So many diversions, while trying to keep on track, becomes tiring, and the novelty factor, which includes the presence of the spirited Chenaki (Chum Darang) wears off. It is 2022, and we have to be happy about a North-Eastern actor in a main role,” a portion of the review read.

In a statement, Bhumi had spoken about how she is proud that filmmakers are ‘making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects.’ The actor said her decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that “I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India.”

The film has been helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.