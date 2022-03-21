Bachchhan Paandey box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film struggles against The Kashmir Files, collections dip on Sunday

scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Bachchhan Paandey box office collection day 3: While this Akshay Kumar film kicked off its box office journey with Rs 13.25 crore, it grossed Rs 12 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it reportedly collected Rs 11.5-12 crore on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 12:21:13 pm
Akshay Kumar-starrer action comedy film Bachchhan Paandey is braving the outstanding box office performance of preceding week’s holdover The Kashmir Files. Its collections declined a little on Saturday and Sunday after its impressive opening.

While this Farhad Samji directorial kicked off its box office journey with Rs 13.25 crore, it grossed Rs 12 crore on Saturday. Now, as per estimates of BoxOfficeIndia.com, it has collected Rs 11.5-12 crore on Sunday, taking its total to around Rs 36.75 to 37.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the film’s figures until Saturday on his Twitter handle. He wrote, #BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country… Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2… Needs to improve its performance on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz.”

While the figures sound big on paper, for a movie with a star like Akshay, they are quite low. The makers of Bachchhan Paandey clearly did not anticipate the upset that The Kashmir Files’ box office performance is turning out to be. The film earlier became the second-biggest opener of the pandemic era in India.

Bachchhan Paandey, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in major roles.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Bachchhan Paandey only one star. In her review, she wrote, “Nothing about this Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film reaches the level of hilarity plus inspired lunacy of the original, Jigarthanda.”

