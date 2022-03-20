Bachchhan Paandey box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar movie continues to play second fiddle to The Kashmir Files, earns Rs 11 crore

Akshay Kumar-starrer action comedy Bachchhan Paandey had a good second day, as it is estimated to have collected Rs 11 crore as per BoxOfficeIndia.com. The film had begun its box office journey with Rs 13.25 crore. Its two day haul thus is around Rs 24.25 crore.

While this is not a particularly impressive start for a movie starring Akshay Kumar, the film has had to contend with Vivek Agnihotri’s holdover hit The Kashmir Files, which despite a relatively low budget is breaking multiple box office records almost daily, and tracking like the second Baahubali movie. That film made over twice as much as Bachchhan Paanday on Saturday, and that was its ninth day of release.

Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi also star in Bachchhan Paandey. The film became the second-biggest opener of the pandemic era in India. Interestingly, the list is led by Akshay’s own film Sooryavanshi, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Bachchhan Paandey should pick up over Sunday before likely tapering off in the weekdays. The film needs strong growth and long legs if it is to recuperate its budget.

Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. Critics have not been enamoured of the movie. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Bachchhan Paandey only one star. In her review, she wrote, “Nothing about this Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film reaches the level of hilarity plus inspired lunacy of the original, Jigarthanda.”