Bachchhan Paandey box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film braves The Kashmir Files storm, collects Rs 13.25 crore

It seems like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey has managed to survive The Kashmir Files storm at the box office. The film had a double-digits opening at the ticket counters. On Friday, the film earned Rs 13.25 crore. The Kashmir Files, meanwhile, made over Rs 19 crore, on its eighth day of release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Bachchhan Pandey has received the second-best opening of ‘pandemic times’, trailing another of Akshay’s films, Sooryavanshi, which made around twice as much. Sharing the film’s box office collection, he wrote on Twitter, “#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz.”

He added, “TOP 4 *DAY 1* – PANDEMIC TIMES…1. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 26.29 cr [#Diwali] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #83TheFilm: ₹ 12.64 cr [#Christmas] 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday release] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.”

Now, it remains to be seen if Bachchhan Paandey will be able to survive competition from The Kashmir Files, and just a week later, from RRR. Earlier, film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com that since it’s a long festive weekend, the action-comedy will have the audience crowding cinema halls. “Akshay Kumar is a huge draw at the box office. Also, the film is a hardcore commercial entertainer,” Johar said.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star. In her review, she wrote, “Nothing about this Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film reaches the level of hilarity plus inspired lunacy of the original, Jigarthanda.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.