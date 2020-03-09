Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer mints Rs 53.83 crore

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer braves coronavirus scare. Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer braves coronavirus scare.

The earnings of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 witnessed a jump on Sunday despite the shadow of coronavirus looming over it. The film collected Rs 20.30 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 53.83 crore. It had opened with 17.50 crore and accumulated Rs 16.03 crore on the second day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well… Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3… Third #TigerShroff movie to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*… Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. #India biz.”

In a subsequent tweet, Adarsh added, “#TigerShroff versus #TigerShroff… *Opening Weekend* biz…

2019: #War ₹ 166.25 cr [extended 5-day weekend]

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

2020: #Baaghi3 ₹ 53.83 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr

2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 29.45 cr [extended 4-day weekend]

2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 21.67 cr

2014: #Heropanti ₹ 21.33 cr

#India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Baaghi 3 a mixed review. Shubhra wrote in her two star review, “The last time Tiger got into an actioner, he had to play second fiddle with the very sexy, equally fit Hrithik Roshan. This time around, no such risks are taken. Riteish Deshmukh, who plays Tiger’s bada bhai, is made to be a scared pussy cat, the nice guy who can’t deal with violence, the one who cries in movies.”

PHOTOS | Top five box office openers of 2020

“No such problems with Tiger aka Ronny. He keeps all evil away from his older brother, at any cost, whether it is bullies in movie halls or terrorists in Syria,” she added.

Baaghi 3 needs bigger crowds in theaters if it has to recover the cost of production, let alone make a profit. The mixed critical reception and average word-of-mouth are not helping its cause.

