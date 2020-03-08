Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns Rs 33.53 crore

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: This Tiger Shroff film is off to a good start at the box office. Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 2: This Tiger Shroff film is off to a good start at the box office.

After a good opening, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 earned Rs 16.03 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 33.53 crore. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, ”#Baaghi3 slows on Day 2… Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary… Should witness growth on Day 3… Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards… Eyes ₹ 52 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: ₹ 33.53 cr. #India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2 stars to Baaghi 3. Shubhra concluded the review by noting, “The main act has Shroff show us just how he’s conquered the action space. And two tiny, almost throwaway things, which you cling on to in this much too stretched saga, despite all the hustle-bustle: when a cop (yes, Jackie’s here too, as a brave, sacrificial daddy-o) says that rioters have no dharm aur mazhab, which gives off a sharp resonance. And when sonny boy strikes another for Hindu-Muslim amity, and rescues not just Hindustanis but also Pakistanis from the Jehadis, who are the enemies-of-us-all.”

She added, “These bits are not as gung-ho as they would have been in the masala era of the 70s and 80s, but I will take this pallid stab — any thing to hold on to in these dark days — and wave back at our baaghi while doing so.”

