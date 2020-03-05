Here’s how much Tiger Shroff film Baaghi 3 will earn on Day 1

Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer will have a fantastic start at the ticket counters. Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer will have a fantastic start at the ticket counters.

The films in the Baaghi franchise have been box office winners. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 76.34 crore, Baaghi 2 (2018) collected Rs 164.38 crore. Now with the release of Baaghi 3 around the corner, film trade analysts are expecting it to have a fantastic opening at the ticket counters. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller has Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Baaghi is a successful franchise, and whatever visuals we have seen of the film until now, they are awesome. They would definitely compel the audience to watch the film on the big screen. Also, its trailer has been received well, and everyone is in awe of it. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the film.”

Baaghi 3 is a story of brothers Ronnie (Shroff) and Vijay (Deshmukh). Vijay, an inspector, goes to Syria for some paperwork where he is held captive. Ronnie, to save his brother, puts up a fight against the entire country. Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma play pivotal roles in the movie.

Baaghi 3 would benefit from Tiger Shroff’s fan following across the country. Girish Johar said, “Shroff has taken over the action genre in India. After Sunny Deol, he is the action hero everyone is looking out for. Ajay Devgn is also there, but he is all intense while Shroff is a pure action hero. Every outing of his is eagerly awaited by fans. His last film War did extremely well at the ticket counters.”

Predicting the film’s opening day collection to be around Rs 20-22 crore, Johar shared, “Baaghi 3 is a wide commercial release and is expected to open in over 3000 screens.” We also asked him if the spread of Coronavirus would affect the film’s business. He replied, “Until now, it is getting contained, and there’s no need to panic. Precautions are definitely necessary. Also, it depends on how the government is tackling it. But, as of now, it should not affect the footfall in theaters.”

Also read | Tiger Shroff on failure of SOTY2: Fans couldn’t digest me getting beaten up

Girish Johar also suggested that Baaghi 3 will benefit from the extended weekend of Holi. “It will have a good Monday and Tuesday considering it is an extended weekend because of Holi. The cumulative box office of February was quite disappointing, so Baaghi 3 has a lot of catching up to do,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd