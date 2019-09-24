Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Dream Girl continues to have a dream run at the box office. The film, which started its box office journey with Rs 10.05 crore, is unstoppable despite new releases.

Advertising

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 101.40 crore.

Dream Girl is Ayushmann’s second film to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office after Badhaai Ho, which released last year.

“Dream Girl is a brilliantly written script that has connected with the masses in a big way. For me, Dream Girl is having a dream run at the box office and is making 2019 a very special year for me,” Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement reacting to Dream Girl’s box office performance.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta lauded Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the film.

Advertising

“You stay watching Dream Girl for Khurrana. He plays Karam/Pooja with grace and conviction, and makes this thing sing. He is the one who has been shifting the goal-posts in the depiction of masculinity in status-quoist Bollywood, and this film, in which he plays both man-and-woman, minus preciousness and exaggeration, would have been the perfect vehicle to take the conversation a notch higher,” Shubhra mentioned in the review.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl also starred Nusrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles.