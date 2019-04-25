Avengers Endgame writes new records at the worldwide box office

While MCU fans await the release of Avengers: Endgame in India, the Marvel film has already started its record-breaking spree in the overseas market. The film, which released in China on April 24, two days ahead of the Indian and US release, has become the highest box office opener. It has earned over $100 million in China on the day of its release. The record was previously held by the domestic film Monster Hunt 2.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar shared on Twitter, “MAYHEM Update 🔥 … #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews… beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double!” Not only this, but film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared that the 99 per cent of the tickets were sold for the film on Wednesday. Also, it is being reported that all the big multiplexes in the country have the movie running in every screen with shows starting every 15 to 30 minutes.

Not only the highest day one earner, but Avengers Endgame also has another record to its credit. Russo Brothers film, with a collection of $107.2 million on its first day in China, has become the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world. It stands behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $119 million on its first day in North America in 2015.

With a couple of records already in the bag, it will be interesting to see what havoc Avengers: Endgame will create in the Indian market. Here, the film has already broken the advance booking record with BookMyShow selling a million tickets over 24 hours. It sold 18 tickets per second.

Film trade analysts in India expect a Rs 50 crore opening and over Rs 150 crore collection during its first weekend.

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.