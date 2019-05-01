April 2019 box office report: Avengers Endgame comes to the rescue of a dismal month

Marvel Studios’ latest offering Avengers Endgame has not only created a storm at the Indian box office but has also rescued the audience from an otherwise dull month at the cinemas. The conclusion to the Infinity Saga did a business of Rs 157.2 crore in its first weekend. This doesn’t even account for the overall first-weekend collection of the four Bollywood releases of the month put together.

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), the first release of April, starring John Abraham as a spy, ended up earning Rs 20.85 crore in its first weekend. The Tashkent Files, a mystery drama featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Mithun Chakravarti, had Rs 2.20 crore in its account after the first weekend. Kalank, a period drama, contributed a sizable part as it minted Rs 62.75 crore during its extended holiday weekend. But, in the subsequent days, the film slipped from the memory of cinephiles and collected only Rs 74.23 crore within a week of its release.

“Apart from Avengers Endgame and to some extent The Tashkent Files, it has been a disappointing month. Kalank faltered big time and RAW was also expected to do good numbers but it didn’t. So, from the Hindi film perspective, I don’t think there’s much to take home from April,” film trade analyst Girish Johar said while commenting on the box office collection of the month.

He added, “Avengers is giving a huge sigh of relief, as whatever ground we lost in the early weeks of April, we have regained it in a much bigger way in the last week of April. It is the biggest opening for any Hollywood film in India and the third highest opener, after Prabhas’ starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion and Rajinikanth’s 2.0.”

Until now, Avengers Endgame has amassed a collection of Rs 189.70 crore and Johar suggested the movie will continue its successful run for at least next seven days. “The craze for Avengers among the audience is so high that the consumers are not feeling the pinch of high-priced tickets. The Monday collections are Rs 30 crore plus, which is phenomenal. Also, the debacle of Kalank has benefitted Avengers,” he said.

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank did good business in metropolitan cities Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It did not attract moviegoers in smaller towns and cities. Apart from the Karan Johar production, the audience was disappointed with the spy thriller RAW. It ended its run in cinemas with a total collection of Rs 38.70 crore.

Commenting on Avengers Endgame success, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is a key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend… #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens.”

The only Bollywood film that held its own despite Avengers Endgame’s dominance at the box office is The Tashkent Files. “#TheTashkentFiles braves #AvengersEndgame wave… Puts up a healthy total [on limited screens/shows]… [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 9.72 cr. India biz,” Taran tweeted.

Now, May looks upbeat with the release of Student Of The Year 2 and India’s Most Wanted.