Avengers Endgame box office prediction: Marvel film to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1

The craze for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers Endgame among Indians has gone through the roof. The movie had a record-breaking advance ticket booking. It became the fastest to sell one million tickets over 24 hours on the online ticket booking site BookMyShow. Now, film trade analysts expect mayhem at the box office as the film hits theaters on April 26.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a mammoth opening for Avengers Endgame in India. He said, “The Russo brothers directorial will sit at the box office for a long time and I peg it’s opening day collection at Rs 50 crore in all languages and if all goes well, it will earn Rs 150 crore on its first weekend.” He also suggested that the film’s mania matches the madness that is generally witnessed during the release of a Rajinikanth starrer. This is probably why theater owners have kept early morning shows for the movie, which is exclusive for a Thalaivar starrer.

“Only @rajinikanth Sir has made it possible on a “wide scale”…now #AvengersEndgame to have shows as early as 3am!! And guess what they are too JAM PACKED !!!! The craze is sooo unprecedented that its almost having shows round the clock 24×7 🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥 @MarvelStudios @Avengers,” he had tweeted.

Deliberating more on the box office expectations from the movie, Girish said, “The buzz is fantastic. It’s going to be mayhem at the box office. The Indian filmmakers were smart enough to plan their releases in such a way that they couldn’t come in the juggernaut march of Avengers at the box office, otherwise, they would be running helter-skelter. The previous Bollywood releases have cleared the way completely for Avengers Endgame. People are thirsty for a good film. It’s a clear two-week window and that’s why I am expecting huge numbers.”

With the early reviews of the Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth starrer already in, it appears Marvel has surpassed all expectations to deliver a perfect conclusion to the 22 films Infinity Saga.

Girish Johar also shared, “The pre-release buzz of Avengers Endgame is unprecedented, reviews are positive and in China where it opened yesterday, it has already broken records. In India, they are looking for a total of 2600 screens in all languages. They have already sold a million tickets and there are few theaters which are also running shows 24×7, which have got 60 per cent occupancy in advance. So, these are the things that are unheard of for any Hollywood movie. All of this will culminate in a huge non-holiday start for Avengers.”

He mentioned the collection of the film in China in a recent tweet. “! And MAYHEM has started…Globally !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AvengersEndgame earned an estimated ¥176M from Tuesday midnight screenings in China alone …crushing #TheFateOfTheFurious previous midnight record of ¥62.7M …by almost 3 times!!@Avengers @MarvelStudios 🔥🔥🔥” Girish wrote on Twitter.

Helmed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, Avengers Endgame is set in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap, an event which wiped out half of all living creatures in the universe.