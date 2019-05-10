Avengers Endgame box office collection worldwide: Marvel’s superhero film earns 2.3 billion dollars

Marvel film Avengers: Endgame has crossed several benchmarks at the box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is now the second highest grossing film globally after James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar which collected $2.78 billion during its lifetime. After three weeks of its release, the Russo Brothers directorial has $2.3 billion in its kitty.

Also, Endgame is the fastest film to cross the $2 billion mark. The others which have achieved the feat include Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion) and Avatar ($2.788 billion).

In India. it has become the only Hollywood film to have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

This grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga has profited from rave reviews it has received from across the globe. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 95% rating.

However, the film might lose its dominance at theaters after the release of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which is also eyeing a strong start at the box office.

Joe and Anthony Russo earlier told indianexpress.com what they expect the audience to feel after watching Avengers: Endgame. Anthony said, “We strive for a lot of what we call balance in our storytelling because we want movies to give you everything. We want them to make you laugh, cry, scared, excited etc. So we look for a big density of experience in the way we fashion our narrative. So hopefully Endgame sort of does that for you in a similar, but different way than Infinity War did.”

Joe added, “I think it is an ending and endings are supposed to be cathartic. And you know, endings can be scary, but they also can be the best part of the story.”