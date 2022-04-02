Attack box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film off to a disappointing start, collects Rs 3 crore

John Abraham‘s latest actioner, Attack, has not been able to generate early buzz with the moviegoers as it could only gross between Rs 2.85 to Rs 3.15 crore on its first day of release, as per Bollywood Hungama.

This is lower than the predictions and must be disappointing for those involved. The trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com that the film is expected to earn around Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore on day one. He said, “Attack trailer is being very well received and John Abraham, Rakul Preet and the director are going all across promoting the film. This film is right in John’s alley and the audience loves to watch him in these kinds of roles.”

In comparison, Satyameva Jayate 2 had opened with Rs 3.22 crore last year. However, the first Satyameva Jayate movie had collected Rs 19.50 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is approaching the Rs 250 crore mark and is still troubling new releases, including Attack. It has grossed Rs 238.28 crore until now.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

While John Abraham possesses a certain star-power and has the ability to lure moviegoers to the theatres, this time his film has had to face the onslaught of an SS Rajamouli epic, RRR, which, although in its second week, shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.

RRR has crossed the Rs 710 mark worldwide, and is a huge hit even in the Hindi markets.

Attack has received mixed reviews, which praise action scenes while criticising the script. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “It is John Abraham who does all the heavy-lifting, literally heaving the bad guys across the room, and shooting exact holes into foreheads with both hands. We know exactly how things will pan out, no strain on the brain. Everything is straight-forward, no complicated characters, no morally ambiguous situations. That’s what desi superheroes are for, aren’t they?”