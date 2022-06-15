As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to cross Rs 175 crore mark at box office, Kartik Aaryan says ‘smile aane wali hai’

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 refuses to slow down at the box office. The film continues to have a strong grip on the box office even in its fourth week. The movie’s total collection now stands at Rs 173.76 crore, and it is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is super-steady… Is performing like the pre-pandemic times, which is creditworthy… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr. Total: ₹ 173.76 cr. #India biz.”

Replying to Adarsh’s tweet, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Ab 175 wali Smile surely aane wali hai (I am preparing for my Rs 175 crore smile).”

In a recent interview, Kartik revealed how it feels to lead one of the most successful Bollywood films this year. The actor told Filmfare, “I feel extremely grateful to the audience for this historical opening. As an actor, my biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that’s been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels. This is not just a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team but for the Hindi film industry as a whole, and we are so happy that the film has been embraced the way it has.”

Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon.