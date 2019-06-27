Article 15 box office prediction: Ayushamnn Khurrana film to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1

With the release of Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana eyes another hit. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the crime drama is already receiving a positive response for its hard-hitting content. Also, film trade analysts are expecting another gem from both Khurrana and Sinha after their contribution to Indian cinema in 2018. Sinha presented cinephiles with Mulk starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor and Khurrana grabbed all the attention with his two films, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

Advertising

Commenting on the probability of Article 15 getting the attention of moviegoers, film trade analyst Girish Johar suggested, “Ayushmann is coming after the success of Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Anubhav Sinha also delivered a hit with Mulk. Both of them are riding on the success wave. The trailer of the film has also raised a lot of eyebrows. It’s hard hitting and is nailing the issues which we as a country are brushing under the carpet. Now, it remains to be seen how the audience will take it but to me, it looks quite interesting.”

Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It brings to light the problem of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and sex, which is prohibited under Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.

Girish Johar pegged the opening day box office collection of the film at around Rs 5 crores. He said it is likely to face competition from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which is running successfully in theaters.

Advertising

On being asked about the impact of Kabir Singh on the box office collection of Article 15, Girish said, “Yes, there will be duplication of audience because both of them are adult and mature films. There is a section of the audience which will be overlapping. It remains to be seen which one comes up on top. But since the genres are different, Kabir Singh is a romantic drama and Article 15 is a realistic, hard-hitting film, it won’t be entirely affected. Still, some overlapping is expected.”

Apart from Kabir Singh and Article 15, movie buffs have horror thriller Annabelle Comes Home releasing this week. Being an installment of a hit franchise, the film is expected to attract people.

“Annabelle has had a good box office result in the past. It belongs to a hit franchise. But because of Article 15 and Kabir Singh, this is a little crowded weekend and at the end of the day, all the three films cater to a particular section of the audience. So, Annabelle Comes Home will find its breathing a little difficult but if the film is good it will come into its own over the weekend. It will be the de facto second choice. It might struggle in initial days but it will find its footing eventually. However, it will be a good fight at the box office,” Girish said.