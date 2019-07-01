Toggle Menu
Article 15 box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film picks up

Article 15 box office collection Day 3: This Ayushmann Khurrana film had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day. It has earned a total of Rs 12.27 crore.

Article 15 box office collection Day 3
Article 15 box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film jumped up on its second day.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has earned Rs 12.27 crore so far. It had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who is best known for last year's Mulk.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Article15 jumps on Day 2… Trending very well at urban centres specifically… Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz.”

Article 15 is based on the caste divisions in the country. The title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It faces competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that is a box office behemoth. It crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on Saturday and is expected to get past Rs 175 crore on Sunday. It is in its second week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Article 15 has received positive reviews. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "There’s a lot that’s well done in Article 15, even though some of it is too on the nose, like a primer-explainer of ‘rural caste oppression and urban ignorance’. And at places, it feels scattered because there’s too much going on. I found a few strands unconvincing: Sayani Gupta’s Gaura, who plays the older sister of one of the missing girls, has a vivid presence, but is wrong for the part; Zeeshan Ayyub’s rebel Dalit leader’s comings-and-goings take away from the proceedings. The romantic thread between the cop and his activist lady-love (Talwar) is a filler, and the thriller-like chase to-find–the-missing-girl tone feels gratuitous."

