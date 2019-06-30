Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer faces tough competition

Article 15 is Anubhav Sinha’s first film after last year’s Mulk. Just like Mulk, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer tackles a sensitive social issue. While Mulk was about the religious faultlines, Article 15 is based on caste-based discrimination in Indian society.

The title itself is derived from an article of the Constitution of India that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex and place of birth.

Film tTrade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Ayushmann is coming after the success of Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Anubhav Sinha also delivered a hit with Mulk. Both of them are riding on the success wave. The trailer of the film has also raised a lot of eyebrows. It’s hard hitting and is nailing the issues which we as a country are brushing under the carpet. Now, it remains to be seen how the audience will take it but to me, it looks quite interesting.”

Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 has a huge competition in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that is simply inexorable at the box office. In its second week as well, it remains a consistent performer. Hollywood’s horror film Annabelle Comes Home is also running in theaters and may create trouble for Article 15.