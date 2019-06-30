Toggle Menu
Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer faces tough competitionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/article-15-day-2-ayushmann-khurrana-5806395/

Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer faces tough competition

Article 15 box office collection Day 2: This Ayushmann Khurrana film has huge competition in the form of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that is simply inexorable at the box office. The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 box office collection Day 2
Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film tackles caste-based discrimination.

Article 15 is Anubhav Sinha’s first film after last year’s Mulk. Just like Mulk, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer tackles a sensitive social issue. While Mulk was about the religious faultlines, Article 15 is based on caste-based discrimination in Indian society.

The title itself is derived from an article of the Constitution of India that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex and place of birth.

Film tTrade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Ayushmann is coming after the success of Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Anubhav Sinha also delivered a hit with Mulk. Both of them are riding on the success wave. The trailer of the film has also raised a lot of eyebrows. It’s hard hitting and is nailing the issues which we as a country are brushing under the carpet. Now, it remains to be seen how the audience will take it but to me, it looks quite interesting.”

Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 has a huge competition in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that is simply inexorable at the box office. In its second week as well, it remains a consistent performer. Hollywood’s horror film Annabelle Comes Home is also running in theaters and may create trouble for Article 15.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Article 15 earns Rs 7.5 crore on Saturday?

Film distributor and analyst Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "As expected @ayushmannk #Article15 ends up collecting ₹7.5Cr. Saturday Day2. Total for 2 days is ₹12.5Cr. The day2 collection is 50% more compared to day1."

Article 15 has received positive reviews. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "There’s a lot that’s well done in Article 15, even though some of it is too on the nose, like a primer-explainer of ‘rural caste oppression and urban ignorance’. And at places, it feels scattered because there’s too much going on. I found a few strands unconvincing: Sayani Gupta’s Gaura, who plays the older sister of one of the missing girls, has a vivid presence, but is wrong for the part; Zeeshan Ayyub’s rebel Dalit leader’s comings-and-goings take away from the proceedings. The romantic thread between the cop and his activist lady-love (Talwar) is a filler, and the thriller-like chase to-find–the-missing-girl tone feels gratuitous."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Article 15 leaked online by Tamilrockers
2 Nice to step into brother’s shoes in Dabangg 3: Pramod Khanna
3 Kangana-Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya is now Judgementall Hai Kya