Article 15 box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film to stay steady on weekdays

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Article 15’s box office performance improved on Sunday. It earned Rs 7.77 crore, taking its weekend total to Rs 20.04 crore. It had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Article15 has a healthy weekend… Ample growth on Day 2 and 3… Metros strong, driving its biz… #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth… Weekdays crucial… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. India biz.”

Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who also helmed last year’s Mulk. Like Mulk, which was based on communal divisions, Article 15 is also based on a social issue. It is about the caste-based discrimination that is prevalent in some parts of the country.

Adarsh said in another tweet, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana… *Opening Weekend* biz…

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day weekend]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr

India biz.”

Due to mostly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, Article 15 is expected to stay consistent in the foreseeable future.