Article 15 box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film to stay steady on weekdays

This Ayushmann Khurrana film earned Rs 7.77 crore on Sunday, taking its weekend total to Rs 20.04 crore. It had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day.

Article 15 box office collection Day 4
Article 15 box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana had a good opening weekend.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Article 15’s box office performance improved on Sunday. It earned Rs 7.77 crore, taking its weekend total to Rs 20.04 crore. It had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Article15 has a healthy weekend… Ample growth on Day 2 and 3… Metros strong, driving its biz… #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth… Weekdays crucial… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. India biz.”

Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who also helmed last year’s Mulk. Like Mulk, which was based on communal divisions, Article 15 is also based on a social issue. It is about the caste-based discrimination that is prevalent in some parts of the country.

Adarsh said in another tweet, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana… *Opening Weekend* biz…
2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day weekend]
2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr
2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr
2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr
2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr
India biz.”

Due to mostly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, Article 15 is expected to stay consistent in the foreseeable future.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

'Article 15 holds well on Monday'

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, ".@ayushmannk - Dir @anubhavsinha 's #Article15 's holds well on Monday.. ₹ 4 Cr Nett expected..Just 20% drop from Friday.. Movie is declared a Hit! 4-days Total - ₹ 24 Crs.."

Article 15 has received positive reviews. The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "There’s a lot that’s well done in Article 15, even though some of it is too on the nose, like a primer-explainer of ‘rural caste oppression and urban ignorance’. And at places, it feels scattered because there’s too much going on. I found a few strands unconvincing: Sayani Gupta’s Gaura, who plays the older sister of one of the missing girls, has a vivid presence, but is wrong for the part; Zeeshan Ayyub’s rebel Dalit leader’s comings-and-goings take away from the proceedings. The romantic thread between the cop and his activist lady-love (Talwar) is a filler, and the thriller-like chase to-find–the-missing-girl tone feels gratuitous."

