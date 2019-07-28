Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon starrer comedy stays afloat

Arjun Patiala could not earn as per expectations on the opening day. It minted Rs 1.25 crore according to Bollywood Hungama. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti, Varun and Diljit, is a madcap comedy film. Diljit has a strong audience base in North India, Canada, Australia, USA, UK and he is the top star of Punjab cinema, so we can expect a decent opening collection for it. I peg its day one collection at around Rs 2 crore.”

It is likely that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya affected the film’s business. The film released alongside Arjun Patiala.

Holdovers from earlier weeks like Kabir Singh and Super 30 as well as Hollywood’s The Lion King may also have eaten into the earnings of Arjun Patiala. It now depends on word-of-mouth promotion since its reviews are also nothing fantastic.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With Dosanjh’s high likeable quotient, faithful sidekick Varun Sharma’s skills at delivering broadsides, pretty heartthrob Kriti Sanon’s dazzling pearly-whites, and a host of reliable supporting acts, the film should have been much better than it is.

“You can see some bright-sparky ideas at work. Animated squiggles, helpful labels like ‘Hero Ka Hero’, ‘Villain No 1’, at each character’s entry, and some imaginative computer graphics raise the technical quality,” she added.