Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 1.25 crore

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya. Arjun Patiala has earned Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti, Varun and Diljit, is a madcap comedy film. Diljit has a strong audience base in North India, Canada, Australia, USA, UK and he is the top star of Punjab cinema, so we can expect a decent opening collection for it. I peg its day one collection at around Rs 2 crore.”

The Lion King and Super 30 are holdovers from previous weeks that can create trouble for Arjun Patiala.

Arjun Patiala has divided critics. The film has received mixed critical reception.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With Dosanjh’s high likeable quotient, faithful sidekick Varun Sharma’s skills at delivering broadsides, pretty heartthrob Kriti Sanon’s dazzling pearly-whites, and a host of reliable supporting acts, the film should have been much better than it is.

“You can see some bright-sparky ideas at work. Animated squiggles, helpful labels like ‘Hero Ka Hero’, ‘Villain No 1’, at each character’s entry, and some imaginative computer graphics raise the technical quality,” she added.