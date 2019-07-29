Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh film fights for survival

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s spoof comedy Arjun Patiala has not gone down well with the audience. The film has not been able to perform at the box office. It also faces tough competition from Judgementall Hai Kya, which stars performers like Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. While Judgementall Hai Kya has been able to earn Rs 11.20 crore in two days, Arjun Patiala has managed to mint only Rs 2.75 crore so far.

Talking about the film, Diljit told indianexpress.com, “The film has been shot like any other film but usually, we edit out a lot of things. In Arjun Patiala, you are given a real experience of how a film is made and how it eventually looks like.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of Arjun Patiala, “With Dosanjh’s high likeable quotient, faithful sidekick Varun Sharma’s skills at delivering broadsides, pretty heartthrob Kriti Sanon’s dazzling pearly-whites, and a host of reliable supporting acts, the film should have been much better than it is.”

“You can see some bright-sparky ideas at work. Animated squiggles, helpful labels like ‘Hero Ka Hero’, ‘Villain No 1’, at each character’s entry, and some imaginative computer graphics raise the technical quality,” she added.