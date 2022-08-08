Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns fails to breach Rs 40 crore mark

Bollywood film Ek Villain Returns, which released on July 29, has failed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in its second week. After earning Rs 32.93 crore in Week 1, the film could only collect Rs 6.04 crore in its second week. The total collection now stands at Rs. 38.94 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures of the movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. He tweeted, “#EkVillainReturns [Week 2] Fri 1.38 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.63 cr. Total: ₹ 38.94 cr. #India biz.”

A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, Ek Villain Returns clashed with Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona at the box office. The film received poor reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave one star to the movie.

In her review, she wrote, “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make: in comparison, the less than middling ‘Ek Villain’, starring Siddharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor, feels like a better film.”