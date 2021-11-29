Antim The Final Truth box office day 3: Salman Khan film shows growth, earns Rs 18.61 crore in first weekend

Antim The Final Truth has managed to finally show growth at the box office. The Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma film, which started slow with first day box office collection of Rs 5.03 crore, has earned Rs 6.03 crore and Rs 7.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The first weekend box office earning of the Salman-starrer stands at Rs 18.61 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the box office figures on his social media handles. “#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 18.61 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

Antim The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film stars Salman along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. For Aayush, this is his second outing as an actor. He made his debut with LoveYatri, which didn’t do well at the box office. But for Salman fans, Antim was nothing short of a celebration as fans were watching their favourite actor on the silver screen after a long gap. Earlier this week, Salman shared two videos that showed how the actor was receiving love from the audience. In one of the videos, fans celebrated Antim and Salman by bursting crackers inside the cinema hall. The act was condemned by Salman and he requested his fans to be careful. In the second video, a couple of fans were offering milk on a poster featuring Salman. On Sunday evening, Salman shared the viral video on his social media accounts and asked his well-wishers to not waste milk but serve it to the needy.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Aayush spoke about how Antim was a challenge for Salman. “Antim was more difficult for Salman Bhai than for me, he has never done such a dark film. He has never ventured into a film that is in somewhat a dark zone, he has done films where he is loved by the masses. This is a very realistic film, Mahesh sir wanted that if there is a slap in the film, that slap has to feel real. He was very clear that in his directorial nobody is flying in the air, everything we do here is realistic and rugged. He didn’t want larger than life sequences,” he said.

This week, audience also witnessed the release of John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. The film released a day ahead of Antim but has shown no growth at the box office. Over the weekend, the Milap Zaveri directorial earned only 7.60 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh shared that Sooryavanshi, which had released earlier this month, maintains a strong grip at the box office. Even in its fourth weekend, the film has managed to maintain its momentum, taking the total collection to Rs 189.12 crore. The Rohit Shetty directorial is expected to touch Rs 200 crore mark. However, only the coming week will reveal the real result.

#Sooryavanshi gathers speed again on [fourth] Sun… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to yield best returns… The journey to ₹ 200 cr begins: will it hit double century?… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 189.12 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MCTXsUYa4q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2021

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty, had released on November 5.