Antim The Final Truth box office collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma film starts slow, earns Rs 4.5 cr on opening day

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim The Final Truth box office journey has started at a slow pace. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has minted Rs 4.50 crore on its first day at the box office, as per a report on Box Office India.

“The collections on day one have come due to Salman Khan and now if the film can grow and get a 15-20 crore theatrical share it would be a decent result for a film where probably nothing much was expected theatrically. But the question is can the film grow as outside Maharashtra and maybe some stations of the central belt,” the report further read.

Antim has received mixed response from the audience as well as critics. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to the film.

“The film, based on the Marathi movie ‘Mulshi Pattern’, uses that superstructure to give Aayush Sharma a chance to change his lover-boy image, cemented in the 2018 ‘Loveyatri’, and to give Salman Khan’s fans, pining for their dabangg idol, a chance to re-unite with him,” Gupta wrote in her review, adding, “Those twin objects are fulfilled with a great deal of zeal and enthusiasm, because from the start, not a moment goes by without the school dropout Rahul/Rahulya (Aayush Sharma) glaring and flaring up at those who have grabbed his arrow-straight father’s (Sachin Khedekar) ‘zameen’. The moments that are left over are filled up by clean-and-mean police officer Sardar Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), all togged out in a turban, having replaced his beloved azure bracelet with a ‘kadaa’, and doing what he does best– baring his ‘faulaadi’ chest, slinging out one-liners, and pulverizing the baddies.

“Everything else, in this Pune-based actioner chock full of Marathi inflections and accents, is a filler,” she concluded.

Antim The Final Truth also stars Mahima Makwana. Earlier this week, the actor shared a picture with Salman and wrote, “Thee man himself, someone who personifies “Being Human”. A man of few words, global phenom and an epitome of love, respect and kindness. Salman sir, the world knows his magic and i got to be a part of his world! . Can someone define greatness, i can, it spells SALMAN KHAN. Rajveer from Antim will stay in all our hearts forever. Thank you for believing sir.✨🙏🏻 grateful!

Thanking the three strongest pillars of our film, for making this happen, and no, this is not just a thank you note, this is the energy that i feel with all the gratitude towards them and our whole team at SKF!”

Antim The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, released on November 26.