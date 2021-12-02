Antim box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan’s actioner stays strong

scorecardresearch
December 2, 2021 7:47:26 pm
Actioner Antim: The Final Truth is still going strong at the box office as it approaches the end of its first week of release. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has grossed Rs 27.25 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie’s latest box office figures on Thursday. He tweeted, “#Antim stays strong on Day 6… Armed with a healthy total in *Week 1*, it needs to perform effectively in *Weekend 2* since it faces a new opponent [#Tadap] on #Friday… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr, Mon 3.24 cr, Tue 2.90 cr, Wed 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 27.25 cr. #India biz.”

Antim: The Final Truth had begun its journey with a mediocre Rs 5.03 crore, but then it showed considerable growth.

Salman Khan had commented on the film’s average start in a conversation with the Times of India. He said, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

Antim, also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, may have pleased cinegoers, but it did not impress critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “First report after watching ‘Antim: The Final Truth’? My ear drums have shattered. Even going by the usual loudness of background music, this one sends it through the roof. Can you sit through a masala movie without having to say that no ears were harmed during the watching of the film? Next time, remind me to pick up ear-plugs.”

