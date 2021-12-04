Antim box office collection dips against Tadap, could rise during the weekend

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim The Final Truth hit the theatres with much fanfare but after a week, the box office collections of the film saw a downward trend. With the release of Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Antim seems to have found competition.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Antim has earned Rs 30.60 crore in the first eight days. “#Antim slips on [second] Fri, with #Tadap eating into its biz… #BO numbers should show an upward trend on Sat and Sun, especially in #Maharashtra… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz,” shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

After the film had a slow opening at the box office, Salman Khan had said that the audience was under the impression that the Tiger Zinda Hai star had a cameo in the film. But that is not the case and as people are learning about it, the collections could see a rise. He told TOI, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

Antim The Final Truth stars Aayush Sharma alongside Salman. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and mentioned in the review, “Aayush Sharma looks as if he could get into a character, once he stops playing a type. He may notionally be the lead, and he manages to snaffle a bare-chested scene or two, but make no mistake, the biggest lines are all Salman Khan’s.”