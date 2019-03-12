Total Dhamaal box office collection: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor film survives competition

Total Dhamaal, starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta and Jaaved Jaaferi, is still finding takers at the Indian box office. The Indra Kumar directorial managed to earn Rs 3.95 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 141.01 crore.

The action comedy revolves around a bunch of people who encounter wild jungle animals and danger at every turn while racing against time to find a hidden treasure of 500 million rupees. It is subsequently followed by roller-coaster ride of fun, laughter and chaos.

Produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, Total Dhamaal has become director Indra Kumar’s first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave only one and a half stars to the film.

A section of her review read, “Most of the faces are familiar. Ajay Devgn brings his slo-mo stride to the plot. Err, what’s that? Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky. Sanjay Mishra keeps saying ‘bro’: he doesn’t, in my hearing, say ‘yo’. Boman Irani vamps it up, in a sharp little moustache. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jafferi twin, inhabit mostly flatness, making me wish for the hundredth time that these two sharp comic talents get a movie which gives them something, anything, to do, other than being chased by computer-generated vultures (yes, this happens).”

She added, “Meanwhile, the tasteless jibes against women, a trademark of the Dhamaal franchise, pile up: ‘kaamwaali bais’ are fine, wink wink, wives are of no use, girls are ‘paisa udaane waali cheez’. Folk from the South of India are dark, wear dhotis, and speak gibberish. Racism, much?”