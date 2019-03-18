Total Dhamaal box office collection: Anil-Madhuri film continues to rake in the moolah

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi among others, is raking in the moolah. And now it is looking to cross the Rs 150 crore milestone. Currently, its total collection stands at Rs 144.66 crore.

Total Dhamaal has become director Indra Kumar’s first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The comedy film is a threequel in the Dhamaal franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007. The second film titled Double Dhamaal released in 2011.

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to the film but had words of praise for Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s camaraderie.

“About the only people who prevent you from strangling yourself is the forever-bickering couple played by Anil Kapoor (motabhai, husband) and Madhuri Dixit (Marathi mulgi, wife). They have an easiness between them which comes of long years of working together, and watching Dixit, unburdened from the weight of looking glamorous, reminds you of the powerhouse she used to be. These two deserve a film of their own,” she mentioned in the review.