Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit film continues its smashing run

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal has an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Despite competition at the box office with new releases such as Brie Larson’s superhero film Captain Marvel and suspense thriller Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, Total Dhamaal is continuing to mint money.

The action-comedy film managed to earn Rs 2.76 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection has reached to Rs 137.06 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier shared the film’s box office numbers on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal witnesses an upward trend on [third] Sat… Families/kids continue to patronise and contribute to ticket sales… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr. Total: ₹ 137.06 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Total Dhamaal has done better business than Dhamaal that came out in 2007 and Double Dhamaal in 2011. It has become director Indra Kumar’s first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.