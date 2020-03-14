Angrezi Medium box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer earns Rs 4.03 crore

Angrezi Medium box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer will open well. Angrezi Medium box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer will open well.

Irrfan Khan’s comedy drama Angrezi Medium earned Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Homi Adajania directorial, which is a sequel to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz.

Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19”

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com, “The trailer of the film has been appreciated a lot. It is targeting the family audience, and the upmarket and niche audience. It seems to be telling the story in a light and comical way. And, it has been noticed in the past, if you add a little relationship element in stories, they go a long way. So, I am looking forward to a good start for Angrezi Medium.”

He added, “I will peg the film’s opening day collection at Rs 3.5-4.5 crore. The rest will depend on word of mouth and content. Recent films have not met the expectations, so I hope this one hits the bull’s eye and meets the expectations.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “In its attempt to strike a balance between making us laugh and cry, broad comedy and wring-your-heart emotion, the film keeps swaying one way and another, resulting in sudden tonal shifts. Again, fortunately for us, this is balanced by the time spent between Irrfan and Dobriyal, even if it feels repetitive. They keep the film, and us, going.”

