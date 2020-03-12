Angrezi Medium box office prediction: Irrfan Khan film to have a decent opening

Angrezi Medium box office collection: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer will pull people to theaters. Angrezi Medium box office collection: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer will pull people to theaters.

A spin-off of 2017 film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, is expected to have a decent start at the box office. Despite the coronavirus scare across the nation, the film will pull people to theaters, courtesy the fandom of Irrfan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Predicting the box office collection of Angrezi Medium on its opening day, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The trailer of the film has been appreciated a lot. It is targeting the family audience, and the upmarket and niche audience. It seems to be telling the story in a light and comical way. And, it has been noticed in the past, if you add a little relationship element in stories, they go a long way. So, I am looking forward to a good start for Angrezi Medium.”

He added, “I will peg the film’s opening day collection at Rs 3.5-4.5 crore. The rest will depend on word of mouth and content. Recent films have not met the expectations, so I hope this one hits the bull’s eye and meets the expectations.”

Also read | I have faith in obtaining the unattainable: Irrfan Khan

The Homi Adajania directorial is bound to benefit from the popularity of its star cast. Girish Johar suggested, “The excitement of watching Irrfan back on the screen is obviously there. His fans will throng theaters. Also, the film features good actors. It has Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.”

However, the ongoing coronavirus scare might stop people from going to cinema halls. But Johar believes that would be a very small section of the audience.

He said, “Baaghi 3 has got a good weekend collection and has also got a good jump on Holi. Coronavirus scare has led to people becoming careful and paying attention to hygiene, but I don’t think that it is determining whether they are going to the cinema or not. If coronavirus would have been really affecting the film business, then Baaghi 3 would not have earned well on Sunday and on Holi. India is a densely populated country, and you cannot control people from turning up in public spaces.”

Lastly, he mentioned that Baaghi 3 won’t affect the business of Angrezi Medium since both films have a different target audience. “Baaghi 3 is a hardcore commercial film, and Angrezi Medium has a very niche upmarket audience. They won’t hinder each other’s performance at the ticket counters.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd