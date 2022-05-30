Anek box office collection Day 3: Woes continue for Ayushmann Khurrana film, earns Rs 6.50 crore

The misfortunes of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek continued on the third day as its box office collection dropped by 15 per cent on Sunday as per Bollywood Hungama. It earned in the range of Rs 1.95 crore to 2.15 crore as per the publication.

The film had begun its theatrical journey on Friday with an unimpressive Rs 2.11 crore. It earned Rs 2.30 crore on Saturday. Now, its total collection stands at around Rs 6.50 crore.

Giving tough competition to Anek is Aneez Bazmi’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the last week’s holdover which is minting moolah at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The widely panned movie has relied on word-of-mouth to become a success.

Written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek tackles the insurgency in Northeast India. The film also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Once in a while we also hear the deep-rooted cynicism that immediately cuts close to the bone, and which belongs much more to what this film is striving for: do ‘they’ want ‘peace’ or ‘a peace accord’? There’s a difference, and only those who know, know. There’s also this: ‘who really wants peace, because war is much more profitable’. These are the moments which feel true. And then the film swings back to its springy safety net. Conviction or cop-out? Your decision will depend on which side of the fence you are on.”